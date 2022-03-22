Letters NCPB’s strategy to increase debt collection

A worker at an NCPB depot in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By JOSEPH KIMOTE

For years, the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) faced challenges in managing debts it was owed. These debts had hampered its ability to operate smoothly and successfully discharge its mandate.

As the Board strived to improve the viability of its commercial activities, liquidation of debts became the first and critical step to good financial health.

The Board takes all the debts seriously and is working to ensure they are settled and that all its assets are well used and safeguarded from misuse.

The Board has infused discipline in the liquidation of debts by applying a robust strategy of strict compliance and implementation of relevant policies.

Elaborate leasing guidelines, debt management policy, credit policy and business processes have been put in place together with automation of transactions.

These measures have borne fruit, seen in increased revenue generation.

The guidelines have ensured that our customers are served with a high level of order and certainty. Consequently, this has improved our relationship with our customers and also removed personal discretion in service delivery.

The Board is ISO 9001:2015 certified, something that standardises procedures and ensures uniformity in customer service.

As NCPB endeavours to collect debt, those who default will be pursued by debt collectors.

Apart from debt collectors, the Board also uses legal means to ensure that the money is paid. Should a tenant default and refuse to vacate the NCPB premises, auctioneering services are also sought. This strategy has been quite successful.

We have cultivated a good rapport with our tenants and we will continue to positively communicate with them.

The Board is open to discussions on how tenants facing challenges in rent payments can reschedule and propose reasonable payment plans. Debts from the Government have largely been paid and we are pursuing other agencies to repay.

Liquidation of government debts was achieved through a close working relationship with the National Treasury through the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperatives.

Debt liquidation has helped the Board to clear what we owed farmers for maize deliveries and those farmers yet to be cleared by the Ethics and Ati-Corruption Commision (EACC) have not been paid for the 2017/2018 maize purchase season.

We have also paid what we owed transporters and millers.

A part of the KCB fertiliser subsidy loan has also been paid and we are engaging the government to have the balance cleared.

We have cleared all our pending bills and all suppliers are paid upon delivery of goods and services.

Besides aggressive debt collection to enhance the financial health of NCPB, the Board has undergone organisational culture change.

At the centre of these reforms, is the NCPB Now philosophy that guides us to do things with a sense of urgency, immediacy and accuracy.

It encourages teamwork and personal accountability.

NCPB Now aims at increasing efficiency in service delivery.

Human capital productivity has been enhanced through an elaborate performance management system.

This has seen staff undergo on-the-job training within their specific areas to improve skill sets, increase their competences and promote integrity.

In a nutshell, our debt recovery and financial management practices coupled with debt liquidation strategies on government, leasing, and commodity trading debts has helped NCPB to make significant strides in its operations.

Joseph Kimote, managing director, National Cereals and Produce Board