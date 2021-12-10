Letters Public finance reforms firming up devolution

By Kennedy Oliver Mwenda

More by this Author Summary The measures being implemented will most certainly define devolution in the decades to come.

The Public Sector Accounting Standards Board (PSASB) provides guidance as far as financial reporting goes.

Capacity building on financial reporting is necessary to ensure those financial reports are easily understood by ensuring the information is clearly presented, with more data on footnotes for clarification.

The advent of devolution ushered in and reinforced a new era of financial governance. This new reality brought about the need for bold reforms in using public resources. The Public Finance Management Reforms Secretariat is tasked with coordinating these initiatives.

The measures being implemented will most certainly define devolution in the decades to come. I will, however, focus on the four key areas that fall under the Public Financial Management Reform Strategy 2018-2023.

In a visit to three coastal counties, Mombasa, Tana River and Kilifi, I noted with pleasure the success these reforms have had on their fortunes, particularly in service delivery and revenue collection.

Annual statements

Firstly, we assessed financial reporting in counties. The Public Sector Accounting Standards Board (PSASB) provides guidance as far as financial reporting goes.

The PSASB has developed revised templates to be used by counties for their annual financial statements.

The information contained in their financial reports is useful in respect to investment decision-making, monitoring and oversight. Compliance to the reporting standards greatly enhance transparency and accountability.

Capacity building on financial reporting is necessary to ensure those financial reports are easily understood by ensuring the information is clearly presented, with more data on footnotes for clarification.

The second focal area is the audit functions in the counties. Reforms in these sectors have seen all the three counties constitute audit committees that provide an independent expert assessment of management activities, quality of risk management and are an important feature in good corporate governance.

Reforms are also covering procurement. Governments are known to be the biggest spenders in any economy, and this is reflected in the county governments.

End-to-end automation of procurement processes has been well adopted in all three counties, with IFMIS supplier portal being the primary element of use. At the same time, the Treasury is developing an electronic government procurement system (E-GP).

Revenue collection remains an important area of reform attention and automation is ongoing in all three counties.

Revenue collection

According to the Commission on Revenue Allocation, 15 counties have doubled their revenues in the past six years. This can be attributed to automation.

Taita Taveta’s own-source revenue for 2020-2021 increased to Sh363 million against a target of 315 million.

Mombasa collected approximately Sh3.1 billion against a target of Sh5.2 billion in own-source revenue in the 2020/2021 financial year despite Covid-19.

This illustrates the potential impact automation has on revenue collection in the counties.

A key area of reforms that requires attention is undertaking capacity building for counties to update their valuation rolls and land registers for counties to efficiently maximise their property taxes.

Property rates

The sample counties inherited old valuation roles that were being used by the defunct municipalities and this has affected taxes charged on property rates, contributing to low revenues.

Efforts by counties to update valuation rolls have encountered resistance from stakeholders who have lodged various court cases, consequently derailing progress.

Outdated valuation rolls undermine the property tax base and the legitimacy of the rates levied. Reform in the property rates area will empower counties to drastically increase their own-source revenues.

On the upside, counties are learning from the success of other devolved units. Mombasa’s e-portal has taken the county to 100 percent cashless.

Payments for services such as parking can now be done from anywhere in the world. In this regard, Mombasa has received benchmarking delegations from counties such as Kakamega, who are keen on replicating such success.

Kennedy Oliver Mwenda, Communication consultant, EU Governance Project