Letters Retain engineers as heads of roads agencies

Road construction is a technical area requiring the right expertise. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By NATHANIEL MATALANGA

More by this Author Summary In East Africa, Kenya has the highest rural accessibility index — a global indicator showing how many people have a good road passing near them in the rural areas — at 70 percent.

There has been a trend by Parliament to open up the leadership of the boards of various professional bodies to people outside those professions.

The Kenya Roads Act 2007 stipulates that a director-general must have the technical expertise as an engineer and must be a certified registered engineer by the Engineers Board of Kenya.

If there is one thing Kenya is credited for in the past 15 years, it is the extensive road development and rural expansion. In East Africa, Kenya has the highest rural accessibility index — a global indicator showing how many people have a good road passing near them in the rural areas — at 70 percent.

On this front, the government, through the dedicated agencies, has done well.

That there is a Bill in Parliament seeking to water down the qualifications of the director-general (DG) position of the Kenya National Highways Authority and its urban and rural roads sisters Kura and Kerra is disappointing and baffling.

There has been a trend by Parliament to open up the leadership of the boards of various professional bodies to people outside those professions. What is the justification? What is the drive? Who intends to benefit?

This month, Parliament is debating the Kenya Roads (Amendment) Bill 2021. The Bill intends to open the position of the director-general to “any related field from a University recognised in Kenya.”

The Kenya Roads Act 2007 stipulates that a director-general must have the technical expertise as an engineer and must be a certified registered engineer by the Engineers Board of Kenya and in good standing.

Quite interesting how the Bill first found its way to Parliament. The Bill was tabled by the Ministry of Transport and was intended to raise the qualifications for the position of director-general. The Bill proposed the addition of a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering, relevant Master’s and 15 years experience in engineering. The amended bill scraps all these, leaving only the requirement of Bachelor’s Degree in a related field.

Sponsored by the chairperson of the parliamentary transport committee David Pkosing also reduces the years of experience from 15 to 10 while increasing term of office from three to five years.

"Roads are like patients except they cannot go to the doctor and they are not able to explain their condition. It is only an engineer through their meticulous training and experience that can diagnose the different needs of roads and prescribe the best intervention considering the available resources", says Doreen Kago, council member of the Institution of Engineers of Kenya.

The DG is the technical adviser to the board and the Government and is responsible for the design, construction and maintenance of roads and bridges as well as planning, developing, executing and evaluating transportation plans, programmes and projects within their domains.

The DG must have a deep understanding of design standards, both local and international, construction materials which only a civil engineer can.

What would be the justification to derail the successes we have had in the road sector in the last decade? The report of the committee states that it is discriminatory to the rest of Kenyans and it is against the Constitution that the position is reserved for someone with training in engineering.

Specifying skills and competencies is not discriminatory. Job requirements by their very nature limit the scope of competencies.

The government, over and again, has reiterated the integral role infrastructure development plays in driving the Big Four Agenda. How would repealing the technical requirements for the DG contribute to the advancement of the Big Four agenda?

Sometimes the best way to check if you are doing it right and on the right trajectory is to assess what peers and other countries are doing. The US and UK, Japan, Germany, South Africa, Tanzania, Ghana, Nigeria. Rwanda, and Australia have the heads of road authorities and agencies as engineers.

The law stipulates the director general for health must be a doctor and registered with the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council. The Auditor General must have knowledge and experience in auditing and public finance. Will we not weaken these institutions if we adopt a similar trajectory of removing the technical requirements from the Acts?

If passed, the engineers warn that this Bill will water down the good job of opening up the country with new roads, expanding and maintaining existing roads and embracing emerging technologies in road construction like in the Nairobi Expressway.

Nathaniel Matalanga, President, Institution of Kenya Engineers