Letters Roads to nowhere except traffic jams and piling debt

Construction of part of the Eastern Bypass road as it cuts across Membley estate in Ruiru. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU | NMG

By Dr. Nathan Wangusi

More by this Author Summary Every successive government has benchmarked its success against how much more tarmac, brick and mortar they have lain without consideration for its use, maintenance and complimentary infrastructure.

A 2015 study found that investments in road infrastructure were skewed by region, depending on who was in office.

For road infrastructure to be resilient, all the complementary surficial and underground infrastructure needs to be built simultaneously.

My grandmother tickled me with her explanation for why the tarmac that was supposed to run from Nakuru to Narok terminated at the end of her property that is somewhere at the Maa-Kikuyu border of the Mau.

Apparently, some Maasai folks had refused, saying they have never seen a cow get stuck in the mud. In some parts of Western Kenya, beautiful roads are more useful as a surface to dry maize than for commuting or transporting farm produce.

The mentality that development equals more pavement and roads is deeply tied to our colonised psyche.

Every successive government has benchmarked its success against how much more tarmac, brick and mortar they have lain without consideration for its use, maintenance and complimentary infrastructure like drainage, bridges, footpaths and parks for recreation while promising even more asphalt and concrete as a measure of progress.

Roads head in the direction of villages whose people are in the Executive. A 2015 study found that investments in road infrastructure were skewed by region, depending on who was in office.

More than any other development ticket, roads are the showpiece for every administration.

For any infrastructure development to equal progress, it has to be within a wider development plan to enable efficient resource extraction, enhance regional economic integration and improve socio-cultural connectivity.

Historically, the Kenya-Uganda railway was built as a conduit to channel labour into cash crops and out of the colonies. The Belt and Road initiative of which we only get strands of is part of a larger geopolitical and economic strategy the Chinese have in play for global dominance.

For road infrastructure to be resilient, all the complementary surficial and underground infrastructure needs to be built simultaneously. Every square foot of road has an associated stormwater runoff it generates.

Every elevated road section has an impact on the floodplain that has to be accounted for and channeled ideally into storm drains and ponds. In Kenya, we remember to tarmac and forget to drain leaving our roads impassable, damaged and communities inundated to our waists every time there is a slight rainfall event because water will always find the path of least resistance.

Cars, people and the same roads get swallowed by raging floodwaters. Roads are built without safety design considerations in mind. Hot spots like River Enziu, Salgaa, Timboroa and Muhonje emerge as lives are lost with alarming efficiency.

Numerous studies have shown that more tarmac invites more traffic jams as people who would traditionally opt for public transport drive because they can. As a result, every day for 2 hours in the morning, 2 hours in the afternoon and 2 hours in the evening our economy grinds to a sluggish halt while people honk and curse furiously waiting to get to and from work to meetings or move goods or services.

It is estimated that the Kenyan economy loses sh. 500 million per day to traffic yet successive governments still insist that the regressive idea of more to nowhere with spiralling debts is progress.

We celebrate gleefully at impressive Chinese expressways and railways on stilts forgetting we are being straddled with ballooning debt and unfair concessions that our children will be paying for long after we are gone.

This persistent development paradigm is flawed as it fails to achieve the desired economic and social mobility. Primarily because it is done to appease political interests rather than in a sustainable manner. Social, cultural, environmental and economic considerations are shelved for the sake of adding more shiny tarmac for ribbon cuttings and plaques while lining contractors’ front pockets and politicians' back ones.

Roads are built from nowhere to nowhere notwithstanding the inflated and mortgaged costs we have to pay for. More roads are built to bring even more traffic into already congested towns and cities. Whereas roads are meant as conduits to transport, more than 94% of Kenya’s population cannot afford automobiles.

Perhaps it would therefore make more sense to predominantly focus on mass transit systems like metro and light rail. But no one stops to think.