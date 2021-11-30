Letters Standards agency must ensure leaded paint doesn’t return

A painter gives an office block in Nakuru a facelift. PHOTO | SULEIMAN MBATIAH | NMG

By KAMLESH SHAH

More by this Author Summary As Kenyans, we are proud that we became one of the first African countries to gazette new paint standards to eliminate lead from paints in February 2018.

However, it is still too early to celebrate since the government needs to thoroughly effect the ban by ensuring that manufacturers toe the line.

The East African Community should fast-track a regional paint standard because of environmental concerns and to avoid trade barriers.

As a young man, I recall seeing paint workers at construction sites being given milk by end of the day to ostensibly wash down the paint fumes in the chest. Little did it occur to all concerned that this milk would only succeed in washing down any residual fumes in the throat, leaving the bulk of it travelling down to the respiratory system throughout the working day.

The fact that painters take the precaution of drinking milk after a paint job presupposes the fact that they are aware of the dangers of handling paint especially without protective gear like masks or gloves.

In Kenya, lead and its compounds were used widely in the manufacturing of various types of paint, since the chemical gives the product brilliant colours, prevents rusting on the painted metal surfaces and help oil-based paint to dry faster and more evenly.

However, lead is a cumulative and persistent toxicant affecting practically every system within the human body, particularly the intellectual development and well-being of children, resulting in significant learning challenges.

As Kenyans, we are proud that we became one of the first African countries to gazette new paint standards to eliminate lead from paints in February 2018. Most of the developed world banned lead in paint in the ‘70s and ‘80s while in most of the developing world, lead paint is still legal despite the fact that alternative lead-free paint is affordable and available.

However, it is still too early to celebrate since the government needs to thoroughly effect the ban by ensuring that manufacturers toe the line. In addition, the Kenya Bureau of Standards needs to be on full alert to nab any lead pigment/leaded paint trying to make its way into the country through legal means or otherwise.

Unless compliance is enforced, especially for the 70 or so paint companies big and small, the overall objective will fail to be met.

One effective measure in my opinion would be to ban the importation of all lead-based paint raw material, to nip it in the bud, so to speak.

According to the Unicef’s report “The Toxic Truth: Children’s Exposure to Lead Pollution Undermines a Generation of Future Potential”, an increasing number of countries, including Cameroon, China, Ethiopia, India, Israel, Kenya, the Philippines, Tanzania and Thailand have put in place laws on lead paint for industrial uses.

There is, however, a need for more action to stop the manufacture and sale of lead paint. Leading world bodies such as the United Nations’ WHO have taken the initiative of banning the use of lead in paints in Africa.

The East African Community should fast-track a regional paint standard because of environmental concerns and to avoid trade barriers.

In Kenya, the problem of lead in the paint came to the fore in 2013 with the strong collaboration and participation of paint manufacturers, policymakers, regulators, researchers, academia, diverse media and consumer networks, among other key stakeholders.

Let’s note: the Global Alliance to Eliminate Lead Paint led by Unep and WHO set the target for governments to ban lead in paint by 2020.