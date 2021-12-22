Letters Compulsory Covid jab makes sense in this pandemic war

By Thedeus Owiti

Only 3.5 million Kenyans are fully vaccinated and about 12 percent of the adult population is vaccinated.

To win against the pandemic promptly, everyone must be vaccinated.

As pandemics go, the global spread of the novel coronavirus has been unprecedented in recent times. Not since the Spanish flu pandemic 100 years ago has the world been brought to a standstill like in the wake of the Covid-19 epidemic.

Every country, every civilization, every outpost, including closed countries like North Korea have come to the shameful realization that even with the best nuclear military artillery, beating the virus and having the world return to normalcy requires a different solution.

Scholars, researchers, and medical practitioners continue to study the virus and come up with suitable interventions. Despite conspiracy theories about the origin and the nature of the virus, the scientific community has rapidly come up with interventions.

Hitherto, rapid testing, vaccination and probable cures have been availed. The vaccinations came thanks to the relative slow mutation potential of the virus.

The country underwent a month-long period of low-positivity rate since the vacation of the curfew on Mashujaa Day. But the last few days have seen an increase in Covid-19 cases, pushing the positivity rate to 10 percent, made worse by the arrival of the Omicron variant in the country.

The situation would be doubly worse if the Kenyan Government had not stepped up its vaccination efforts. Presently, the number of vaccinated Kenyans remains low, compared to the population.

Only 3.5 million Kenyans are fully vaccinated and about 12 percent of the adult population is vaccinated. However, to win against the pandemic promptly, everyone must be vaccinated.

Vaccine apathy remains a problem, partly because of misinformation, conspiracy theories and deliberate refusal. This is despite the government directive that people may be denied services if they are not vaccinated.

Refusal to be vaccinated is intentional exposure to danger and a serious threat to the safety of other citizens. We must laud the government by asking the civil servants to be vaccinated in order to protect those they serve. The safety measure to protect service givers and service seekers is commendable.

Currently, we know the vaccine is effective and the side effects are effectively low. We know that nine out of ten of those who get admitted with adverse symptoms of covid are unvaccinated people.

The vaccine is known to significantly reduce the fatality power of the virus and can protect one against future attacks. The unvaccinated risk severe disease, ICU admission in the already overburdened facilities and the continued persistence of the virus in the environment.

Across the world, especially in the West, vaccines have helped the countries resume normalcy and the full-scale opening up of the economy. Vaccination is absolutely the only measure to contain the Covid 19 virus.

That is the world was able to kick out smallpox and other diseases that have gone extinct and others that are now extremely rare such as chickenpox and yellow fever.

Vaccination is a public health measure to ensure safety for all, compulsory or voluntary, and is the fastest method to contain any virus before a chance to mutate, a scientific apocalypse worse than the primary disease outbreak.

Certain changes in the genetic profile of the viruses may confer resistance of the virus to drugs and other containment measures available. It is sacrilege to challenge vaccination attempts. The occurrence of the delta and now the omicron variants is a loud call to everyone to be vaccinated.

Even though the lockdown has been vacated, other containment measures in place such as mask-wearing, social distancing, restricted public gatherings will continue to be inconveniencing as long as less than half of the population is unvaccinated.

The high court ruling by Justice Anthony Mrima overturning the government’s directive is legally correct, however, it’s morally and scientifically wrong. We must choose moral and scientific correctness, and the government must not relent despite the retrogressive ruling.

The true value of phenomena is sometimes best understood when one becomes its victim, directly or indirectly. For the first time in history, the entire world united against a common enemy, COVID 19.

Capitalists, Communists, the rival Superpowers, first and the third world jointly and uniformly followed the advice of the WHO, with regards to containment measures without contrary opinions, as it occurs with climate change mitigation measures.

The church too, on this occasion never incited the congregation to resist Covid 19 vaccination. Containment measures preceding vaccination diverted congregants away resulting in huge revenue losses to the church due to lack of offerings to God.

Disbelief amongst the usually gullible innocent faithful followers that the healing power of their clergy could not cure Covid 19 as the clergy fell victim too, is a sure testament that science can work hand in hand with the word of God.

Dr. Thedeus Carolius Owiti, is the Assistant Director of Medical Services, Homa-Bay County.