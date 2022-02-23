Letters Tax certainty must be a priority in the recovery journey

By BILLY TSUMA

The most important factor to consider when choosing an investment destination is policy stability and predictability. These two aspects earn investor trust and build confidence.

They had to borrow heavily to cater for the ballooning health bill. Countries also faced supply chain disruptions, due to the measures put in place to mitigate the spread of the virus.

There is an even graver risk that our policymakers will create an economic environment that is hostile to business recovery and investment if they continue to use shock tax increases to fill the fiscus.

A key driver of growth in the manufacturing sector is Foreign Direct Investment (FDI). Quality FDI creates jobs, develops skills base, provides a platform for technology transfer and boosts competitiveness.

An unstable economic environment drives away FDI and hinders a country from enjoying these benefits. This has been the case in Kenya, with FDI reducing over the years.

According to the 2021 World Investment Report by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, FDI into Kenya has halved since 2017. At the time, Kenya ranked in the top 10 for investment in Africa.

Currently, Kenya is ranked sixteenth.

We currently win just 1.8 percent of FDI into Africa, with Egypt attracting 14.7 percent. In East Africa, we are performing at a fraction of the rate of our regional counterparts, with countries like Ethiopia accounting for 37 percent of inflows in the region, versus our 17 percent.

FDI in Ethiopia is driven by manufacturing, agriculture, and hospitality industries – areas where Kenya has immense potential to compete.

The reason for this downward trend is that the regulatory and fiscal environment has become increasingly unpredictable. In November 2021, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) increased excise taxes through the 4.97 percent inflation adjustment.

The move has, however, been put on hold by an order of the High Court.

Excise tax patterns in Kenya are becoming increasingly erratic.

Kenya needs to do better for business. Tax certainty will not only help to repair our reputation as a leading home for FDI in Africa but also support local manufacturers in their path to recovery and sustainability.

Manufacturing has its role to play in funding Kenya’s recovery but Kenya needs taxes attracting investment.