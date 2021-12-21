Letters Taxing exportable services disputes and its mitigation

By BASTON WOODLAND

More by this Author Summary Generally, Section 2 of the VAT Act defines exportable services as those provided for use or consumption outside Kenya.

Service, on the other hand, is defined as anything that is not goods or money.

Taxing rights are granted to the place of consumption to maintain neutrality within the VAT system as it applies to international trade.

Taxation of exportable services takes a uniquely broad rule. Although laid down by international standards and practices as established by the OECD, ironically, they continue to pit the Kenya Revenue Authority against companies that export international services.

While it is hard to define whether a service is exportable or not, the OECD guidelines on international trade and services have laid out procedures to help navigate the murky waters of establishing the jurisdiction of consumption.

The first point of reference would be the VAT Act and its provision on "exportable services". Generally, Section 2 of the VAT Act defines exportable services as those provided for use or consumption outside Kenya.

Service, on the other hand, is defined as anything that is not goods or money. An example would be a local company performing either of the following services: market analysis/survey on behalf of a non-resident company, consultancy, data processing, promotion, advertising services for consumption or use by a non-resident company.

The divergence has always been the place of consumption, that is locally or internationally. The former would attract the standard VAT rate of 16 percent as it constitutes a "taxable supply".

But, at the same time, the latter would be deemed an "exportable service", hence exempted from VAT (previously, it was zero-rated).

Notably, one may ask, how do you establish the place of consumption? The consumption place is usually determined on a case-by-case basis but primarily guided by the established VAT guidelines developed by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

The guidelines recognise that a business may buy or procure a service from another jurisdiction for purposes of its operation. Crucially, in identifying who should bear the VAT, it is necessary to point out the taxable event and the ultimate consumer.

For example, suppose the services are consumed or used in a different jurisdiction other than Kenya, such a service constitutes an "exportable service" as defined under the VAT Act, thus subject to VAT exemption.

In most cases, it is not readily apparent where a service is used or consumed, thus forming the bulk of tax disputes.

In unravelling the place of consumption, courts will usually rely on the VAT Act and the OECD guidelines to find an answer to this intractable issue.

By doing so, the court will refer to the service agreement (if any) between the local company and the non-resident entity to establish the taxable event and the ultimate consumer.

The service agreement will assist the court in identifying the parties, their rights and obligations. And it matters not whether the service is performed in Kenya or outside Kenya.

Taxing rights are granted to the place of consumption to maintain neutrality within the VAT system as it applies to international trade. For a taxable service to be "exportable", the benefits must accrue outside Kenya for VAT exemption.

Under the VAT Act, a "taxable supply" can only be made in Kenya by a registered person to another person.