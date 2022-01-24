Letters Thermoplastic pipes key to sustainable infrastructure

By SIMON THOMAS

More by this Author Summary The Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) correctly states that standards ensure that products and services are fit for their desired purpose and that they comply with accepted best practices.

One product that is beginning to play a crucial role in Kenya’s multibillion infrastructure sector is thermoplastic structured wall pipes.

Thermoplastic pipe technology is by far the best for Kenya’s burgeoning urbanisation. The debate surrounding standards is a political hot potato.

And as the great potato debate rages, it should not be too difficult to acknowledge why there is a need for every industry, from food processing to furniture manufacturing to pharmaceuticals, to have a set of standards that govern products and services and identifies best practices.

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) correctly states that standards ensure that products and services are fit for their desired purpose and that they comply with accepted best practices.

One product that is beginning to play a crucial role in Kenya’s multibillion infrastructure sector is thermoplastic structured wall pipes.

In the last two years, structured wall HDPE pipes have been introduced into the Kenyan water sector and the major benefits over traditional materials are already being recognised.

Some thermoplastic pipes such as Weholite have a proven 100-year service life and will play a key role in Kenya’s infrastructure by bringing a level of sustainability that has never been seen before.

Additionally, the lightweight nature of thermoplastic structured wall pipes makes them ideal for urban installations where minimal disruption to the local community is vitally important.

Thermoplastic pipes bring a far higher value proposition than traditional alternatives. That is, when the total cost is analysed including maintenance, serviceability, and installation, and compared to traditional materials such as concrete; significant savings are realised,

Kenya must begin adopting these standards because of the important role water plays in our lives, from drinking to sanitation management.

Adopting these standards will assure customers that products managing water are fit for their purpose.

Regulators should introduce a product certification scheme where pipes that meet these standards are given the Kebs Standardisation Mark, which is issued to a company whose products conform to certain standards in this case the BS EN 13746 and ISO 21138.

These positive actions will play a critical role in ensuring Kenya’s water sector is sustainable.