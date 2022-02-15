Letters Tread with care on digital shilling roll-out

By BENEDICT ARWA

The advances of the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) in rolling out digital currency is an idea that needs to be well thought out before its operation because of its underlying dangers of a financial crisis.

While Kenyans are currently keeping and exchanging funds electronically through mobile apps, bank accounts and M-Pesa, with the latter enabling them to exchange and keep their funds without necessarily opening a bank account, the difference between the existing digital money available to the public and the proposed Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) lies in the fact that with the digital shilling, the money would essentially be in an account at the CBK so that when you pay for something, the regulator takes the money from your digital wallet and deposits it directly into the other party’s digital wallet, bypassing the complex web of networks involved in electronic payments.

As a plus, this would remove fees associated with such payments because whenever Kenyans exchange physical cash for products or services, there is no transaction cost incurred. Therefore, when Kenyans will be making payments using the CBDC, there will be no transactions costs involved since it will be equivalent to physical cash.

The elimination of transaction costs will be a motivation for one to deposit funds in a CBK account and not in a commercial bank. As a rule, central bankers oversee the banking system, whereas private banks interact with the consumer.

Such a shift would be destabilising because if the average person can make everyday payments through a CBK account for free, there’s no reason to keep an account at a private bank, depriving banks of deposits, and that would be the start of a distressed economy.

It is important to recognize that CBK does not issue household loans and that commercial banks lend to their customers’ deposits they receive from others. In so doing, they redistribute money from those with cash surplus to those with a deficit albeit at a cost on the borrowers, leading to the effective circulation of money and economic stability.

Accordingly, when a sizeable chunk of funds that commercial banks would lend to other Kenyans rest idly at the CBK in the name of CBDC. The money circulation in the economy will plummet. This financial crisis would finally spill over into the sector where goods and services are produced, contributing to sluggish economic activities.

There shouldn’t be any sense of urgency in rolling out CBDC, especially now that Kenya is yet to recover from the Covid-19-fuelled disruption. The Central Bank of Kenya should instead preoccupy itself with stabilising the economy and steadying the depreciating shilling rather than adopting a monetary policy that could hurt the economy.