Letters Varsities must shun option of increasing fees

Medical students at the University of Nairobi protest increase of tuition fees on July 14, 2021. PHOTO | AFP

By ABRAHAM KIBET

More by this Author Summary The sad truth is, just like healthcare, university education is turning millions of parents into paupers and tarnishing the dreams of millions of children.

Streamlining student loans and the cost of tuition must be part and parcel of the plan to improve access and equity.

It would be prudent for the government to invest more in youth education than splashing borrowed trillions of shillings on non-viable infrastructural investment.

University education is not a luxury but a basic requirement for development. It should, therefore, be affordable to every family.

The sad truth is, just like healthcare, university education is turning millions of parents into paupers and tarnishing the dreams of millions of children.

Streamlining student loans and the cost of tuition must be part and parcel of the plan to improve access and equity. Education cannot be compromised.

It would be prudent for the government to invest more in youth education than splashing borrowed trillions of shillings on non-viable infrastructural investment.

Most institutions of higher learning are reeling under serious financial crisis because of relying on government funding and decline in enrolment.

The situation has been exacerbated to the extent institutions are increasing fees almost three times to remain afloat.

The cash-strapped institutions would eventually opt into auctioning properties, scrapping courses, merging faculties and also closing down satellite campuses. They will end up closing the so-called Main Campus.

In April last year, the International Monetary Fund identified three public universities among top State-owned agencies carrying the biggest financial risks, that are likely to cost many jobs and overhaul management of these institutions.

This is because they have been registering consistent losses and continue to struggle to stay afloat.

Public universities rely on government funding, but these pipelines have not matched the student numbers, leaving them with deficits. This has been made worse by depressed revenue from the parallel programmes.

Currently, the government is able to meet only about 61 percent of the total cost of degree programmes in a public university, while private ones are funded to the tune of 32 percent.

For now, we should put the issue of fee increment away as an option of ameliorating the financial quagmire in these institutions. The Ministry of Education must rework its policies on university funding.