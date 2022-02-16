Letters What CBK must consider before digital currency launch

Central banks in Nigeria and Ghana have partnered with foreign financial tech companies to create digital versions of their currencies. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By VINCENT NDEGE

Last October, Nigeria became the first African country to launch a digital currency — the eNaira, which employs the same blockchain technology as Bitcoin.

Nigeria’s central bank aimed to increase financial inclusion and facilitate remittance inflows.

Out of the realisation that digital money is now an established part of the global financial system, the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) released last week a Discussion Paper on Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) to determine the applicability of digital money in our ecosystem as part of a strategy to ensure informed policy decisions regarding technological innovations.

Benefits likely to be derived from the digital currency include curbing counterfeiting and money laundering, reduction in costs associated with the production and administration of physical money, increased financial inclusion for the unbanked, improved tax collection as a majority of financial transactions pass through the formal systems and faster cross-border payments.

Despite the stated benefits, we ought to address some concerns before the rolling out of digital currency.

Firstly, it might lead to the erosion of citizens’ privacy as authorities can track the movement of digital currency right from the time it is created, issued and transacted.

Secondly, it might deprive commercial banks of deposits as Kenyans opt for digital wallets directly at the Central Bank of Kenya.

Deposits flight will impair lending, disincentivise investment, slow down economic activity and ultimately lead to unemployment.

It could also negatively impact valuation at the Nairobi Securities Exchange as bank stocks could drop in value.

Thirdly, as central banks would exercise absolute control over their CBDCs, they would, theoretically, decide to restrict transactions, curtailing freedom of expenditure.

Finally, it might take time for digital currency to gain traction as not all Kenyans have the means to access digital currencies.