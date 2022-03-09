Letters Which direction Kenya’s public-private ties?

From left: World Bank senior adviser public-private partnerships (PPPs) Stefan Kauder, the Treasury’s PPP unit director Stanley Kamau and Ministry of Education chief economist Isaac Kamande during a workshop on PPPs at the Hilton Hotel in Nairobi on December 15, 2014. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

By ARATI EDINNAH

In 2011 Kenya pronounced Puplic Private Partnerships (PPP) policy statement aimed at articulating the Government‘s commitment on PPPs and to provide basis for the enactment of related law to strengthen the legal and regulatory framework.

President Uhuru Kenyatta assented to the Public-Private Partnerships Act on December 7, 2021. The Act repealed the 2013 law. Both legal instruments allow Contracting Authorities to accept privately initiated investment proposals (PIIPs), which are unsolicited proposals in procuring PPP projects by negotiation without subjecting the proposal to a competitive procuring.

These Acts negates the spirit of Article 227(1) of the Constitution that provides that ―where a State organ or any other public entity contracts for goods or services, it shall do so in accordance with a system that is fair, equitable, transparent, competitive and cost-effective.

The primary question is: does the current PPP legal regulatory framework provide proper safeguards on PIIPs? The answer is No.

To achieve the principles of PPPs that include transparency and fairness, value for money and public interest, competition through open tendering of the proposals has to be initiated.

It does not anticipate introduction of competition to the PIIPs, hence reducing chances of value for money, innovativeness or creativity of the PPP project.

The failure to introduce competition to unsolicited proposals may result to political interference since decision makers may influence the outcome of the negotiations. The Act also introduced Direct Procurement as a method of procurement of Public Private Partnerships.

Our focus today are PIIPs , in other jurisdictions, the commonly used strategy for effective management of PIIPs is Swiss Challenge, where the PIIP is subjected to the market for competition and the original proponent is given the first opportunity to accept the bid.

The legal regulatory framework on PIIPs in Kenya is weak hence cannot prevent the challenges inherent in PIIPs and does not meet the best practice.