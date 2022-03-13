Letters Woes of the North Rift sugarcane farmer

A sugarcane farmer in Kanyabala Location in Homa Bay Sub-county on August 24, 2021. PHOTO | GEORGE ODIWUOR | NMG

By LINUS MELLY

Huge tracts of land estimated at more than 202,000 hectares were planted with sugarcane by 2020 from an initial about 126,000 hectares in 2002.

As we continue to pay more for a spoonful of the sweet commodity, approximately three of 10 farmers in the North Rift are unable to get a permit to cut their cane while those who get the nod have to pay facilitation fees.

The excitement to shift from maize to sugarcane farming in the North Rift is dying. What is frustrating the newest sugarcane farmers in the block?

The entry and expansion, and rejuvenation of some private sugarcane millers in Kenyan milling space in the early 2005, required that they source for their own crop plantations for raw materials given the then harvest requirements. This demand prompted the market newbies to seek help elsewhere for the juicy crop.

Coincidentally, the maize farmers in the larger Uasin Gishu and some parts of Nandi were getting exacerbated by the crop due to increasing cost of production and land subdivision which made large scale farming a challenge. These farmers would, albeit begrudgingly, give up maize for something else.

The movement to sugarcane farming was massive in both counties of Uasin Gishu and Nandi. Huge tracts of land estimated at more than 202,000 hectares were planted with sugarcane by 2020 from an initial about 126,000 hectares in 2002.

The still voice advising that avocado farming was the way to go was too still to be hearkened by the farmers nor were the poverty index statistics that painted the predominant sugar-growing areas as falling below the 8.6 percent hardcore poverty line set for Kenya.

All the farmers in their natural myopic nature did not stop to think of the implications of a crop they could not retail, consume in their kitchens or sell elsewhere like maize lying in their farms. All millers were prompt in the first harvest.

Soon, they were asked to get a nod from the millers to allow them to harvest their crop. The new story in the trending North Rift was now how to get a permit.

Middlemen set in and gradually the Rift started to understand the meaning of empty granaries and empty stomachs while sugarcane was rotting.

As we continue to pay more for a spoonful of the sweet commodity, approximately three of 10 farmers in the North Rift are unable to get a permit to cut their cane while those who get the nod have to pay facilitation fees.