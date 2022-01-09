Letters Work flexibility to determine golden year or usual run

Woman working from home. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By KAGWE KIBUGU

More by this Author Summary Effects of the pandemic have precipitated a new modus-operandi that will further contribute to the acceleration of digital payments and e-commerce adoption.

Employers will be looking to compromise and find a critical balance that exhibits an awareness of the changing needs and demands of employees in a post-Covid working environment against the order before the pandemic.

Since Covid-19 arrived, the world has been the eldge. As we launch a new year, what trends are likely to play a valuable part in 2022?

Digital Presence: The widespread migration to digital channels was already on the rise before Covid-19. Effects of the pandemic have precipitated a new modus-operandi that will further contribute to the acceleration of digital payments and e-commerce adoption.

As a result of this, expect to see the formulation of contemporary policies and legal frameworks that will be necessary to govern, tax, and regulate the growing digital space.

Remote Working: Will the hybrid model of flexible working be a pragmatic and sustainable human resource management concept in the modern-day office culture?

The relatively new work-from-home concept in Kenya is bound to be tested by more and more institutions even as vaccination drives increase and the negative effects of Covid-19 continue being felt by the economy.

Employers will be looking to compromise and find a critical balance that exhibits an awareness of the changing needs and demands of employees in a post-Covid working environment against the order before the pandemic.

The results will prove to be a determining factor in how firms account for employee productivity, their attractiveness towards future potential employees in comparison to their competitors, and essentially how the cohesion of their internal working culture will be affected by these modern ways of work.

Suffice to say, rigid organisations with a low tolerance for change, will understandably face more resistance when it comes to incorporating flexible working hours.

However, for a majority of organisations, being able to accommodate work flexibility may be the difference between a golden year of performance and growth revenue vis-a-vis below-par or average year's performance.

Supplementary income streams: The adage, "Don't place all your eggs in one basket", has never been more applicable to the workspace as it is now.

The financial security of business owners and employees alike has suffered due to the adverse economic effects of Covid-19. Subsequently, this may lead to a change in perception about the necessity and appropriateness for individuals to hold multiple (part-time) jobs and secondary income streams.

Multiple jobs

For decades now, Western culture has been successful at normalising the culture of employees having multiple jobs.

This may well start to be the case in Kenya as uncertainty, inflation and the cost of living continue to rise.

Debt sustainability: The government's transitional strategy and fastidious national debt management will be vital as the country prepares for a new administration.

Due to the negative domino effect of Covid-19 and consequentially the damage to Kenya's economy, the appetite for both local and international supplementary debt to bolster the national budget, meet recurrent expenditure and cater for pending bills will put the country in a precarious position as it gears up for another election.