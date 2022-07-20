Columnists Congo’s mixed bag in EAC

DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi. PHOTO | LUDOVIC MARIN | AFP

The recent entry of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) into the East African Community (EAC) is a clear reminder that, ‘Unite We Must’ if we want to transform our region.

And without necessarily sacrificing our sovereignties, we can also forge a political union based on defense, foreign affairs and diplomacy, a common citizenship, an African currency, and a monetary union.

Using Kwame Nkrumah’s words: “We must unite in order to achieve the full liberation of our continent “.

While Africa may not be anywhere near a political union, change is nigh in a world that is increasingly becoming multipolar. As such, strengthening Africa’s regional economic blocs as an idea of realising a single market which was Nkrumah’s vision may not be far off.

A borderless Africa with free movement of persons could easily ignite the continent’s renaissance. This is well demonstrated by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) signed by over 51 African countries and is the largest trade agreement since the formation of the WTO. Therefore, the promise of a united Africa is beginning to shape up.

Full rights and privileges

On July 11, 2022, the DRC became the seventh full member of the East African Community (EAC) after depositing Instruments of Ratification on the accession of the Treaty for the establishment of the East African Community, with the EAC Secretary General Peter Mathuki, at the EAC headquarters in Arusha, Tanzania.

Dr Mathuki, my former doctoral student, received the Instrument of Ratification from DRC’s Vice Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Christophe Lutundula Apala Pen’ Apala. By depositing the instruments of ratification, DRC now has full rights and privileges to participate in EAC’s programmes and activities, join all sectors of cooperation and affirms to meet the obligations of the EAC.

The implication of DRC becoming a member of the EAC is significant. The EAC region has the opportunity to enable trade and commerce into Africa’s hinterland. For EAC to realise its full potential, member countries must start addressing the problem of infrastructure. Building a railway from Lamu in Indian Ocean to Pointe-Noire in the Republic of the Congo on the Atlantic coast can be a big game changer.

At the same time, strive to build highways that link to the new West African Highway through Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, and Togo. The infrastructures will spur innovative ideas, strengthen cultural regeneration, and foster innovation.

In my view, such developmenst will birth new hope for the people of Africa and lessen conflict. This can help the already intra-regional conflict resolution mechanisms that are underway to foster sustainable peace between DRC and her neighbours.

Magnet for chaos

DRC is Africa’s second largest country by landmass measuring 2.345 million km² and the richest in terms of minerals. With a Swahili speaking population approaching 100 million, the country could play a key role in economic and social integration beyond the EAC.

As such the region should move with speed to stabilise DRC’s food system as a strategy to lessen the influence of humanitarian organisations from such areas as Goma. Donor resources breed dependencies that are hard to deal with in the long run.

Although we celebrate DRC joining EAC, the country is fragile. Its abundant resources are a magnet for chaos. Dozens of powerful nations have vested interests in the country that they will stop at nothing to protect. The country’s governance systems are weak and its many ethnicities are the weakest links to stability. DRC is also food insecure and virtually dependent on donor resources.

This calls for immediate resolution by the summit to assist DRC solve both regional and internal conflict, while at the same time encouraging the private sector to invest in agricultural products and commence discussions on infrastructure development. Regional food security must be high on the agenda given the fact that lack of food is a recipe for instability.