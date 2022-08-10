Columnists Industry, academia partnerships key to bridging data protection skills gap

By WILLIAM MAKATIANI

Media reports over the years of data breaches have exposed the vulnerability of information systems in essential sectors and the lack of data protection knowledge and skills at various levels of responsibility inside organisations.

Before the enactment of the Data Protection Act in 2019, Kenyan institutions were not required to provide for the roles of data controllers and processors.

The Act governs the use, processing, and archiving of personal data, establishes the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner, makes provision for the regulation of the processing of personal data, stipulates the data producers’ rights, and specifies the obligations of the data controllers and processor.

Data controllers are those who determine the purpose and means of personal data processing. Data processors, on the other hand, processes the personal data on behalf of the data controller.

The question that was at the back of our minds as the law became operationalised was, how do we quickly ensure that there is a pipeline of data protection officers ready to discharge their duties?

Fortunately, the government has taken leadership to fill this void by offering short-term training programmes for data protection officers.

But eventually, the training role will be better performed by academic institutions, led by universities that have already invested in the necessary infrastructure and personnel teaching computer science and lately cyber security. Enter collaboration between the universities and industry players.

One of the hallmarks of successful cybersecurity ecosystems is close collaboration between government, industry and academia. For technology to grow and innovate, industry and academia need to join forces.

In addition to acquiring work-ready talent, the industry will benefit from practical training and research opportunities at the university. For the creation of scientific knowledge and the collection of industrial data, collaboration with industry is crucial.

In addition to imparting technical knowledge, academic institutions will empower students with soft skills and behavioral attributes including interpersonal skills, leadership competency, attitude, communication skills and team spirit.

Involving academia and business can yield a variety of rewards, including improved research and innovation, development of commercial products, and heightened education and training of students, as well as improved employability and teaching.

For instance, we have learnt through innovative approaches like Cyber Shujaa, a collaborative programme between Kenya Bankers Association, United States International University and Serianu, that academic programmes that involve partnerships with the industry are more engaging for students, as they are looking forward to having a practical experience outside the campus.

Staff training in data protection can be easily combined with other teaching content, such as specifications on data security and company secrets, without diluting the boundaries between the two areas.

In this way, employees learn how to recognize personal data, separate it from security issues and company secrets, and develop a special sensitivity in handling personal data.

Academic-industry collaboration is key to advancing Kenya’s cybersecurity ecosystem. By coordinating transdisciplinary expertise across the country and forming strategic partnerships, we can accelerate cybersecurity research and development and help secure Kenya’s digital future.

In some organizations, the security and privacy teams work separately. Unfortunately, because they function separately, organizations and the teams themselves sometimes come to the conclusion that privacy is a legal problem and security is a technology problem.

However, the overlap between privacy and security is significant. Collaboration and training become even more crucial to avert a crisis due to a lack of mutual understanding of each team’s functions.