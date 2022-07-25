Columnists Kenya needs tax incentives on EVs to fast-track clean mobility shift

By James Odongo

Efforts to electrify Kenya's transport face many challenges, including the construction of electric vehicles (EVs) charging stations. But the importance of e-mobility cannot be overemphasised if a 2020 study by GIZ is anything to go by.

The study found that the total CO2 emissions from motorcycle use in Homa Bay, Mbita and Migori towns for the year 2019 stood at approximately 250,042.08 tonnes.

The government is seeking to climate-proof infrastructure through improved transport networks, design and implementation of bus rapid networks in Nairobi and the improvement of non-motorised transport facilities in urban areas as a move towards sustainable mobility. But a lot still needs to be done to advance the e-mobility agenda in Kenya.

Governments in other parts of the world have embarked on setting up laws and regulations to ensure and enhance the adoption of EVs. For instance, the European Union has in recent years passed resolutions that impose stiff penalties for vehicle manufacturers whose cars emit carbon emissions beyond 95g/km.

Countries like Norway offer tax incentives that include exemption from purchase or import taxes and the annual road tax with EV owners being allowed to pay a maximum of 50 percent of the total amount on toll roads.

In contrast, the Kenyan regulatory framework appears not to be in alignment with the potential that the EV industry can contribute to the country's economy.

Currently, the only tax incentive that has been implemented is the reduction of excise duty under the Finance Act 2019 from 20 percent to 10 percent on the importation of EVs.

However, all the other taxes that come with the importation of cars still apply to EVs, including VAT (16 percent), Import Declaration Fees (2.0 percent), Railway Development Levy (1.5 percent) and Import Duty (25 percent).

Evidently, while Kenya still has a long way to go in transitioning from fossil fuels to electric vehicles, it is incumbent that clean mobility becomes part of the agenda now.