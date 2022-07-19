Columnists What you need to know about REITs before deciding to invest

Many Kenyan investors often struggle to make a decision on the best investment option between investing in REITs or buying a property to rent for regular income, and which option has the highest return on investment (ROI)

Before making any decision, it is prudent to distinguish between the two types of investments, the advantages and disadvantages of each, and the projected returns based on one’s investment goals and risk appetite.

A REIT (real estate investment trust) is a regulated investment vehicle that allows investors to pool funds collectively for the acquisition of units in a trust with the intention to earn income from real estate without actually owning, buying, or financing the property.

REITs are professionally managed and invested to meet operating expenses and the surplus is considered as net operating income from which investors are paid dividends. By owning units in REITs, an investor automatically becomes a landlord.

The peace of mind for the investor is pegged around the fact that the properties are in the hands of expert fund managers who understand the real estate market. Simply put, REITs allow individuals to earn rental income without the stress of building real estate, and the attendant pain of maintaining the property and managing tenants.

The safety of the investment is also guaranteed as REITs are licensed and governed by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) and the Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA).

REITs are also governed by a board of trustees or directors, a custodian is appointed to manage the investments, while a property manager is appointed to manage the leasing and maintenance of the properties. A manager is appointed to manage the funds professionally, and give a competitive return to the investors as dividends.

On the other hand, building or buying a house or houses for rental income has its own advantages. Rental income is a good source of passive income so long as tenants occupy the house. Over time, the cumulative rental income can grow exponentially and can be reinvested in other income-generating ventures.

Owning a house also gives one the flexibility of holding on to it, and selling it later to make good profit since the property value appreciates over time.

But the biggest challenge for investors wishing to invest in rentals is normally the initial capital investment required to buy or build a house or houses. It is an expensive venture, and the money required to build commercially viable rentals is normally out of reach for many people.

It comes at high cost of purchase, ties up capital for long periods, and does not provide liquidity in time of need.

Investors are sometimes forced to take expensive credit from commercial banks to finance construction or buy a house. The loan has to be repaid with high interest over a long period of time, and this denies the investor immediate income.

Rentals require time to build, rent and generate profit. And when you throw in the added and hidden costs of rent default, security costs, repairs, etc and you will find that the investment might not be as lucrative as it looks.

Given the above scenario, is there any way a Kenyan can invest and earn good returns from real estate, even when they do not necessarily own a house? And even if they own land and do not have enough capital to construct rentals, can they still be able to invest in this lucrative sector without mobilising a lot of capital?

REITs address some of the real estate sector challenges by enabling investors to buy units rather than the entire asset and make it easier to sell these units wholly or partially as they are tradable.

They also offer an investor an avenue to venture and diversify into real estate without the pain of construction, sourcing for capital, managing tenants and maintenance.

The Return on investment on REITs ranges from between 8-12 percent per annum with the power of compounding being applied when you reinvest the returns.

REITs are easily convertible into cash compared to when an individual or group wants to liquidate land or building. Liquidity is available as the REITs trade in the NSE USP (unquoted security platform)

REITs also give investors the advantage of investing in real estate projects or income-generating properties such as malls, residential buildings, student accommodation and infrastructural projects, health care projects and so on.

Currently, REITs are available to both retail and institutional investors fashioned as income or development REITs. Income REITs are invested in income-generating properties which give a return component of dividends and capital gains.

REIT units can also be easily bought or sold. Investors do not have to deal with the complexity of selling a physical property as is normally the case with houses.

So, if you are an investor who wishes to make good returns from real estate and do not have the capital to buy or build a house for rental income, REITs is the way to go.

The Writer is the General Manager, Retail Investments at Acorn Investments Ltd

Email: [email protected]