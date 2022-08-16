Editorials Clear the confusion over flour subsidy

Supermarket workers offload subsidised maize flour in Nyeri town. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

The current confusion over the status of the maize flour subsidy programme is not good for consumers and indeed the overall food supply chain. The initiative was announced on July 20, cutting the cost of a two-kilogramme packet of the staple to Sh100 from a high of Sh205 on the most widely used brands.

The subsidy was to end at the start of this week based on the funds that were to last one month. The Agriculture Ministry has disowned a memo dated August 13 announcing the termination of the subsidy.

The government insists that the subsidy is still in place but has not given details of the extension of the programme. Kenyans deserve better. The confusion has been compounded by the fact that the Sh100 flour has been missing on supermarket and shop shelves.

It is therefore difficult to tell whether or not the programme is still in place. If the government has continued to disburse funds to millers through these shortages, then the problem is even worse.

It simply means that State resources are being spent without achieving the stated objective of cushioning consumers from the high cost of living. This is why clarity on this matter is important.

Kenyans deserve to be told who is benefiting unfairly from the subsidy if most of them cannot buy the commodity at their local shops.

The government has previously accused millers of hoarding maize flour. The ongoing political transition should not stop the Agriculture ministry from being honest in such an important intervention.

Even if the government is committed to spending more billions to keep the subsidy going, it does not make sense to maintain it if the shortages persist.