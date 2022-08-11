Editorials Cooperate with Jersey in tracking dirty cash

Inland Africa Logistics Ltd has protested the freezing of its two bank accounts domiciled at NCBA and I&M banks. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

Authorities in Jersey have once again flagged dubious cash deposits linked to Kenyans in offshore accounts.

This time, the accounts are linked to an oil executive, who Jersey says could have been involved in money laundering and tax evasion over two decades.

This is the third instance when the island is bringing to Kenya’s attention instances of dirty cash, following past dealings involving CMC Motors and the case of former energy minister Chris Okemo and former Kenya Power head Samuel Gichuru.

It is clear therefore that Jersey has been making a proactive effort to trace Kenya’s dirty cash, even in instances when local authorities are either not aware of such dealings or haven’t shown enthusiasm to chase the perpetrators.

These efforts of the island’s authorities should now jolt their Kenyan counterparts to cooperate more closely with Jersey to trace dirty cash in the offshore accounts held there, if only to take advantage of the rare instance of an offshore jurisdiction that is willing to cooperate with external tax authorities.

The government should also use the chance to put pressure on other known offshore tax havens to come clean on the accounts they are aware have deposits of illegally gained Kenyan funds.