Editorials Extend the tax register compliance deadline

A trader operates an electronic tax register machine. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

The current stock-out of the Internet-enabled electronic tax registers (ETRs) that grant the taxman real-time access to traders’ invoices could ground their operations come August.

More than half of the Kenya Revenue Authority’s (KRA) 16 licensed dealers say they are now awaiting new shipments ahead of the deadline, which is four days away.

The taxman had earlier assured traders that the ETRs were in plenty and would not run out. While the KRA has not commented on the current stock-out, the ball falls in its court in implementing the new technology.

Under the new system, the KRA will receive sales and invoice data from all registered firms and traders daily in a fresh push to boost revenue collections and curb tax evasion.

But the likelihood the additional gadgets will not arrive before July 31 is high. Should the businesses then be punished by being forced to shut down to avoid the punitive penalties for lack of compliance because of the supply hitches?

The traders face a Sh1 million fine or a jail term of three years if they fail to procure the upgraded ETRs that are retailing at between Sh45,000-Sh120,000 while the billing software sells at about Sh80,000.

The KRA, being the biggest beneficiary of the adoption of the digital registers, should intervene by extending the compliance deadline and licensing more vendors to ensure adequate supply of the gadgets to businesses.

It may turn out to be an expensive, unnecessary legal process should traders make good their threat of suing to compel the taxman to extend the deadline.