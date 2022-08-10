Editorials Fast-track support for local vehicle assembly

Motor vehicle assembling at the Associated Vehicle Assemblers plant in Mombasa. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

Kenya should move fast to implement incentives and lobby regional governments to implement the 25 percent duty on imported vehicles as per the EAC’s Common External Tariff (CET) to boost the local assembly of vehicles to be sold in the region.

Car makers in Kenya, which have invested the most in local vehicle assembly, say harmonisation of rules and incentives touching on the automotive sector could unlock more demand from the East African Community.

Compared to Uganda, Kenyan firms are making the least exports to the region. For instance, Uganda sold 1,356 new vehicles in the half year ended June, compared to Kenya’s 137 units. To win this concession, players must expand their footprints beyond Tanzania and Uganda to other regional markets such as DR Congo and Ethiopia.

Expanding the building and assembly of vehicles locally will boost job creation, enhance skills transfer, improve trade with other countries and spur industrialisation and innovation. At the same time, increased local production will offer an affordable route to owning new cars with relatively cheaper pricing than imported ones.