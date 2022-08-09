Editorials Good riddance to MPs on the CDF gravy train

By BUSINESS DAILY

The Supreme Court decision locking Members of Parliament out of the National Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) has come at an opportune time.

Since its launch in 2003, the CDF has been hit by a myriad of challenges attributed to corruption among managers hand-picked by MPs to run the fund. Officials have also abused the procurement system to enrich themselves while disbursement of school bursaries has been riddled with favouritism and nepotism.

The Treasury has been disbursing Sh2 billion to constituencies weekly for CDF allocations for the 2021/financial year. The Supreme Court has ruled that the CDF Act 2013 violates the constitutional principle of separation of powers.

We welcome the Supreme Court decision because the funds have been misused at the expense of poor constituents. Most of the MPs have also been using the CDF for their own benefit, including re-election campaigns.

In recent months, for example, MPs have allocated billions of shillings to the fund or pushed for the speedy release of monies to help them complete stalled and new projects as they sought to please voters.