Editorials Higher education needs funds, not new charters

KCA University graduands toss in the air their caps after they graduated with different conferments during the 13th KCA University Graduation Ceremony held at the university on November 26, 2021. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

The recent decision by State House to issue charters to more public universities raises concerns about the government's priorities in higher education.

The institutions awarded charters last week include Kaimosi Friends University (Vihiga), Alupe University (Busia), Tom Mboya University (Homa Bay), and Tharaka University (Tharaka Nithi).

We believe that the universities spread across the focus of the government should be on resourcing the universities well so that they can meet the needs of students.

Already, the top public universities in the country are faced with resource shortages due to underfunding from the government. Increasing the number of institutions would only exacerbate the crisis facing the higher education sector.

The Universities Act 2012 outlines the rigorous process of setting up and accreditation of universities from application for consideration to the award of charter by the President, which we feel, was overlooked.

In the future, charters should be awarded based on the gap that such institutions fill and their capacity. Award of charters should not be treated as political bait.