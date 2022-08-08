Editorials IEBC has to conduct a credible election

The Bomas of Kenya, which is the IEBC's national tallying centre. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

The world is watching as Kenya goes into the General Election. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is expected to open the 46,232 polling stations at 6.00 a.m. and close at 5. 00 p.m.

The country has a great opportunity to demonstrate political maturity and a democracy that has come of age by conducting fair and credible polls and peacefully transitioning to a new administration.

Kenyans should come out in huge numbers and make every vote count by peacefully casting their ballots and waiting for the results at home. The high-stakes transition election is likely to generate a lot of political heat and will need to be handled with care to ensure the exercise runs smoothly.

The IEBC has done well to give regular updates at news conferences on its preparations, including on election eve Tuesday.

How the IEBC conducts the elections today is key in determining how fast Kenya will emerge from Covid-19 strain on the economy.

The electoral agency needs to handle the elections competently, using the technology infrastructure at its disposal to deliver a credible and verifiable process.

Election uncertainties are known to affect investor confidence and may limit or negatively affect investment and capital flows that are a risk to our fragile currency and post-Covid-19 economic growth.

Elections have historically had a dampening effect on growth and investor confidence. The dip in economic growth in the 2008 and 2017 election years underscores the need to limit the damage this time around.