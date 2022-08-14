Editorials Implement report on parastatal reforms

The National Treasury building in Nairobi. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

Revelations that a number of parastatals are diverting bank loans meant to finance projects to pay salaries and other utilities, brings to the fore the urgent need for reforms at the State-owned firms.

The 2015 report of the presidential taskforce on parastal sector reforms recommended slashing the number of state bodies from 262 to 187 in a bid to both cut costs and weed out inefficient corporations.

The fact that some of them have to be subsidised by the taxpayer to stay afloat while others are duplicating roles played by other agencies means it is time to let go of some them along with their bad management.

Apart from strategic parastatals such as Kenyan Airways, those whose roles are duplicated should be scrapped or merged to ensure efficiency.

The money used to keep weak parastatals on their feet can instead go into financing growth projects, improving public hospitals as well as primary schools. Parastatals should only be allowed to exist if they can sustain themselves.