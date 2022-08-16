Editorials Judiciary Fund rollout welcome and timely

By BUSINESS DAILY

The operationalisation of the Judiciary Fund Act has come at an opportune time.

The fund, which has Sh9 billion for the half year, will hopefully ensure that the Judiciary carries out its mandate efficiently and that delays caused by the lack of administrative money will be a thing of the past.

It also means that the constant budget cuts will not affect court operations, especially as the hearing of election petitions begins in a few weeks.

Going forward, the Chief Registrar will be required to prepare expenditure estimates, and submit them to the National Assembly for approval. The funds will then be paid directly into the Judiciary Fund.

This means that the budget ought to be free from inappropriate political interference. Also, the criteria used to finance the courts ought to be transparent and objective.

This is a further boost to public confidence that the Judiciary is truly independent, and that there will be better accountability for funds.

Well-funded judiciaries are an essential component of efficient and effective justice systems.