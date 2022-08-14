Editorials Keep the peace after IEBC declares winner

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati (right) briefs media at the Bomas of Kenya on August 5, 2022. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is any time from now expected to declare the winner of the August 9 presidential election.

While Kenyans have kept the peace in the past five days, there has also been a build-up of anxiety in the country amid the slow vote tallying.

Rival politicians engaging in dramatic scenes at the Bomas of Kenya tallying centre and a storm of misinformation on social media have only served to intensify the anxiety.

But it is important that Kenyans appreciate the importance of the exercise the IEBC has been conducting these past few days.

After the nullification of the outcome of the last presidential election in 2017, it is important the electoral body gets it right this time around by ensuring that the results it eventually declares are credible and verifiable.

We hope the fairly transparent process will go a long way in making whoever loses the election to accept the results and concede.

Anyone dissatisfied with the outcome of the election should avoid any action that would disturb the peace and instead seek arbitration at the Supreme Court.

The apex court has competently handled petitions arising the past two elections.

With the country currently facing economic hardships related to shocks from the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, we cannot afford to have even a few days of political instability.

A majority of Kenyans cannot wait to get back to normal life.

The winner of the election will have an even bigger responsibility for calming nerves and uniting the country.

To achieve this, he must be magnanimous in victory and resist any temptation to gloat.