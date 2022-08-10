Editorials New President has to prioritise the economy

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

The winner of Kenya's presidential election must tackle economic problems such as the mounting debt, inflation and growing youth unemployment.

The new administration will have to hit the road running, as the voters’ expectations are high. Inflation, which is at a five-year high of 8.3 per cent in July on the back of costly food and fuel, remains a priority issue.

Kenyans, like others around the world, have been finding that their money is not going as far as it used to when it comes to buying the basics. Sky-high inflation has forced many households, especially in the low-income segment, to reduce their shopping basket.

It has also forced workers to cut back spending on non-essential items such as beer, clothing and airtime.

Firms dealing in these products look set to cut production and freeze expansion of the factory floors, an outlook that could usher jobs cuts in an economy yet to recover fully from Covid-19 hardships.

It has hit workers hard given that the average real wages, adjusted for inflation, stood at negative 3.83 percent last year compared to negative 0.59 percent in 2020.

Therefore, inflation has emerged as one of the biggest threat to Kenya’s economic growth. To ease the problems the outgoing government of President Uhuru Kenyatta subsidised the cost of maize flour in July.

The government has also been subsidising the price of petrol to keep that more affordable. The next president must come up with a way to help people afford some essential goods, and offer clarity on the subsidies.