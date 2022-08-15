Editorials Politicians must now calm their supporters

The world is keenly watching the path Kenya takes following Monday’s announcement of William Ruto as the President-elect shortly after four commissioners of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) disowned the results of the 2022 presidential poll.

This is the time for the President-elect and his closest rival, former prime minister Raila Odinga, to show leadership and demonstrate that the country learnt its lessons from the 2007 post-election violence.

We call on the two leaders to swiftly put their differences aside and move with speed to defuse the rising political tension.

Kenya has been building credible institutions since the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution that are capable of dealing with election disputes like the one that is shaping up after the four IEBC commissioners put the credibility of the election into question.

The Supreme Court has in the past proved that it is capable of hearing any election disputes and in 2017 made the landmark judgment nullifying the results.

This is the path that all parties who have reasons to dispute the election must follow to ensure that the economy is not hurt by unrest.

Security agencies must also do their part to protect lives and property. But most importantly, politicians should not allow any senseless loss of lives and property in their name.

The Kenyan economy cannot afford a long-drawn political unrest at this moment when the country is facing a mountain of debt, inflation is at an all-time high and millions of jobless youth are waiting for an opportunity to secure meaningful employment.

Kenya’s real gross economic product (GDP) — a measure of economic output adjusted to inflation — has a history of slowing down during election years when firms put investment decisions on hold pending a return to normalcy in the political landscape.

An analysis of growth outlook for Kenya by 18 leading banks, consultancies and think-tanks, including the World Bank Group and the Central Bank of Kenya, projects that the economy will on average expand 5.39 percent this year.

If the forecasts come to pass, it will be the first time the economy will overcome the historical election angst to expand more than 5.0 percent post the return of the multi-party political system.

During the last election in 2017, the economic growth slowed to 3.82 percent from 4.21 percent the year before, while in 2013 it decelerated to 3.8 percent from 4.57 percent, according to GDP figures which have been revised following last year’s rebasing of the economy.

The aftermath of the deadly December 2007 presidential election sank growth to 0.23 percent in 2008 from 6.85 percent, while in 2002 it slowed to 0.5 percent from 3.78 percent the year before.

The same trend was witnessed in 1997 when growth dropped to 0.48 from 4.15 percent, and in 1992 when it contracted to negative 0.8 percent from 1.44 percent.

Kenya must move forward.