Editorials Put betting companies on dirty cash watchlist

By BUSINESS DAILY

Kenya has made commendable progress in fighting money laundering in recent years, backed by robust regulatory measures and increased vigilance by financial sector players such as banks.

Such measures are key to protecting Nairobi’s position as the financial hub for the region, and its ability to attract international investment inflows.

The threat is evolving, however, with money launderers coming up with new ways of moving and hiding illicit cash.

The flagging of betting jackpots as a potential new channel of cleaning dirty cash should therefore warn the regulators that they also need to upgrade their oversight mechanisms and rules to stay ahead of these criminals.

This will require a widening of the list of those required to report transactions to the Financial Reporting Centre (FRC) to include betting firms.

These loopholes are not just a threat to the financial system, but also a national security concern.

Kenya has been the victim of terrorism attacks in the past. Loosening the grip on terrorism funding by allowing new channels of money laundering to flourish would be irresponsible of the authorities.