Editorials Raise development spend

A road under construction. FILE PHOTO | NMG

Reduced spending on development projects will slow down the economy and compound the pending bills crisis. It is also an indication the Treasury is not managing the country's resources prudently.

Project spending is critical to building infrastructure and putting money in private hands through buying raw materials, which ultimately create new jobs.

Over the past three years, the Treasury has spent, 12.05 percent, 13.67 percent and 15.60 percent of the national budget respectively on development spending in breach of the Public Finance Management Act of 2012, which requires at least 30 percent of the total budget

The largest share of expenditure on development projects was 21.99 percent in 2017.

With the government being the biggest buyer of goods and services, reduced spending has the effect of limiting economic activity.

Reduced developments spend is also an indication that recurrent expenses such as salaries, operation, maintenance and administrative costs as well as debt are taking up most of the resources which could have gone to productive sectors of the economy.

It will also lead to delays in paying suppliers for work done, compounding the problem of pending bills.