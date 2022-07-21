Editorials Rein in the cartels behind artificial food shortages

Even as the government offers a maize flour subsidy to cushion poor households from hunger, every measure must be taken to ensure that the availability of the staple across the country is not hampered.

President Uhuru Kenyatta highlighted some factors affecting the food sector — from low rainfall to drought and locust invasion, disruption of global supply chains of farm inputs — and how his administration has stepped in to offer relief.

The head of state instead castigated millers and politicians for the cartel-like behaviour, saying they create an unga crisis every election year to profiteer and gain political mileage.

Indeed, cartels, especially in the maize and sugar sectors, have been known to create artificial shortages often around the electioneering period.

But the President offered no solution to artificial shortages caused by cartels.

While the government cannot “legislate a culture of corporate responsibility or police the social ethics of corporate citizens”, as Mr Kenyatta put it, the authorities do have an obligation to find solutions.

If cartels are distorting the market every election cycle, why are they still being tolerated? They must be dealt with decisively.

We expect to see State agencies outline the measures they have taken to smoke out these cartels, including revoking business licences of millers caught colluding with politicians and unscrupulous traders at the expense of the citizens.