Editorials Stay calm and let the Supreme Court decide

The Supreme Court of Kenya. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By BUSINESS DAILY

Opposition leader Raila Odinga on Monday filed a petition challenging the results of this month's presidential election in the Supreme Court amid calmness that is a departure from previous disputes that triggered violence.

In the next 14 days, Kenyans will be treated to the spectacle of the country's best and brightest lawyers engaging in legal jousting at the Supreme Court, which might rekindle the intense passions felt during the presidential campaigns.

We hope the passions will not threaten the peace that has held since last week when the electoral commission chairman declared Deputy President William Ruto had won the election by a slim margin.

Mr Odinga reckons in the 70-page legal argument not all the constituency results were announced before the final result was declared. He also suggests the voter turnout figure was manipulated to avoid a run-off and that the results from some polling stations were altered in his opponent's favour.

Previous election disputes have triggered destruction of properties, reduced economic activity and deaths — 100 in 2017 and more than 1,200 in 2007.

We commend the leading political lights for calling on their supporters to maintain peace as the seven-member Supreme Court arbitrates the dispute. The seven judges of the Supreme Court must treat the dispute fairly to infuse confidence in the process.

Anything short of Mr Odinga and Dr Ruto accepting the verdict of the Supreme Court will upend the peace.

Therefore, the judges and the protagonists in the legal suit hold the key to continued peace.