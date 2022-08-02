Editorials Stop retail, miller games hurting unga subsidy

Retailers should heed calls to pay maize millers promptly to alleviate the shortage of flour.

There have been reports of a shortage of the Sh100 two-kilogramme maize flour packets in supermarkets and other shops across the country days after the subsidy was introduced.

It has now emerged that while the government pays millers the subsidy cash within 24 hours, retailers are still relying on their normal credit settlement timelines of 30-45 days to pay the suppliers.

Under normal circumstances, this would be okay but these are crisis times and the delay in paying the millers is clearly the factor driving the shortages.

The subsidy, which more than halved prices for most common maize flour brands, is a short-term measure meant to help citizens as the next harvest cycle comes up.

It must therefore work efficiently in the time it is intended given that the government is spending billions of shillings to contain the prices of the staple.

We ask the government to go beyond asking retailers and millers to agree on a prompt payment plan to actually require the shops to also settle their obligations to the suppliers within a day.

Maize flour is in high demand and it is unlikely that retailers will be stuck with large quantities of products they have paid for.

They should also be able to gauge demand for the products and therefore better manage their orders and inventory, cutting the risk of buying more than they can sell in a short period.

It is encouraging that the government is playing its part in compensating millers promptly.

By retailers joining the government to pay the processors quickly, the shortage is expected to be fixed in a move that will achieve the objectives of the subsidy.

As it stands now, availability of the subsidised maize flour is intermittent. This has seen consumers move from one retailer to another looking for the products, wasting more time and resources.

This is far from ideal and shows that the government must constantly study the dynamics in the subsidy scheme to fix existing and emerging hiccups.

An efficient implementation of the programme will also ensure that unscrupulous traders do not enrich themselves unfairly by buying in bulk and reselling to desperate consumers at a profit as shortages persist.