Swift return to business is a big win for economy

By BUSINESS DAILY

More by this Author

Truckers are the latest service providers to fully resume normal operations after the August 9 elections that saw economic activity slow down in most sectors.

The anxiety related to the election had forced Uganda, Rwanda, and Burundi to divert trucks from the Kisumu route to alternative longer ones.

But by close of business on Wednesday, the flow of goods to either side of the border is back to normal following the announcement of presidential results by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission on Monday.

Truckers join retailers, banks, and manufacturers among other actors of the economy who have shrugged off election jitters to go back to business as the country pulls back to normalcy.

The swift shift from politics back to work is what the economy needs to deliver a favorable growth even as the country transitions into a new government.

It is also important for the Kenyan government to ensure that the Northern Corridor, which starts at the Port of Mombasa and serves Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and Eastern DR Congo, is fully operational and that any clearing backlogs are fast-tracked.

Law enforcement and the political class must heed the calls from Kenyans to keep the peace and allow any disputes to be handled by competent arbiters.

The Judiciary has given the right signal that it is ready to receive and adjudicate disputes from the completed election. The country can only win if the economy is fully shielded from any more disruptions.