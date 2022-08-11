Editorials Take growing threat of cyber-attacks seriously

By BUSINESS DAILY

A new report has revealed the growing threat that hackers are posing to Kenya’s thriving financial sector, highlighting the vulnerability associated with increased Internet access in the country.

According to the Kenya Financial Sector Stability Report, which is prepared jointly by financial sector regulators, hacking attacks on Kenya’s financial systems, including mobile banking, rose nearly three-fold to 444 million in the year ending June 2022.

The cyber-attacks rose from 158.4 million a year earlier as more people worked from home, ordered products online and made payments via mobile phones.

Kenya’s highly digitised economy linked with mobile money through telcos and banks has made the country a target for cybercrime and online fraud, with banks losing hundreds of millions annually. The Central Bank of Kenya says it has engaged payment service providers (PSPs) to ensure their alertness and defences.

The report notes that the surge in cyber threats directed at local targets was attributed to increased Internet penetration, uptake of e-commerce services and cloud-based services to support remote working as well as a rise in the use of social media.

Hacking continues to cost firms billions of shillings and sensitive information, heightening the calls for them to beef up their remote working systems.

Authorities must now prioritise a joint fight back against hackers and fortify, especially public institutions that are holding valuable confidential information.