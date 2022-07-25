Editorials Varsities wrong to ignore ministry on fees review

Some private universities have decided to increase tuition fees for government-sponsored students, setting the stage for a clash with the Ministry of Education that has said the step is a breach of agreement.

Education Principal Secretary Simon Nabukwesi has already termed the decision illegal and asked anyone told to pay higher fees to write to the ministry for action.

Under the programme launched in 2016, the government sends Sh16,000 tuition fees per student and a total Sh70,000 to the private universities annually. So far, 47,548 have been enrolled.

Catholic University for Eastern Africa (CUEA) will be charging new students enrolled for law degrees Sh46,000 per semester, up from Sh24,500 while education and business courses will be charged at Sh39,000 from Sh24,500.

Daystar University has increased fees for this category of students by an average Sh17,000. While the fees has remained unchanged for more than six years under the programme, it is totally wrong for these institutions to take a unilateral decision and implement the new fees.

Being a negotiated contract, it is wrong for the private universities to attempt to bypass the ministry.

If they feel there is a compelling reason to review their agreement with the government, they have the option of returning to the drawing board.

We also urge the government to be available for such consultations, knowing that after the 100 percent transition, public universities, whose capacities are stretched, cannot accommodate all the young people qualifying for higher learning.