Presidential debate should bolster peace

By Davis Basweti Ombane

The much-awaited 2022 presidential debate is slated to take place today (Tuesday). Globally, political office aspirant debates have been a perfect platform for extraordinary discussions on issue-based politics.

In advanced economies such as the United States, presidential debates have been a key tool to sway the undecided voters, those who tend not to be partial to any political ideology or party.

The 2022 presidential debates must focus on weighty matters, especially peace-building and spark policy conversations that will shape and improve the lives of ordinary people, especially the jobless youth and the high cost of living.

The debates should not be a platform for blame games, incitement and nuisance roasting.

Political polarisation fuelled, especially in social media networks risks plunging the country into conflict and violence.

Taking lessons from Kenya’s post-election violence in 2007/08 in which more than 1,200 people were killed and nearly 600,000 uprooted from their homes, the Tuesday presidential debate must focus on promoting national cohesion as the key agenda.

Additionally, the debates should help to separate the chaff from the wheat and identify the jokers in the pack.

One of the key highlights of the 2022 elections has been that the televised debates have brought a breath of fresh air into the country’s political arena.

Thus, the presidential debate should be a dialogue platform for preaching tranquillity in the nation.

Kenyans over the last six decades have craved leaders who believe in a thriving democracy.

For a long time, Kenyan politics has failed to deliver. Despite the lofty promises, we still experience chronic corruption, deeply rooted poverty and a lack of progress in all spheres.

Perhaps, Kenya over the decades has been in short supply of quality, effective and efficient leadership.

This has resulted in the citizenry losing trust in the political elite class as the redeemers of the colossal challenges facing the mwananchi.

Successive governments since independence seem short of answers to the myriad of problems ailing Kenya.

Politicians have mastered the art of preying upon hungry and impoverished voters for their self-interests.

In the homestretch to the August 9 General Election, a quick reality check of the political drummings indicates a country that is still divided along tribal lines sponsored by the political elite.

Peace drives led by Kenya's leading media houses such as Nation Media Group with the slogan 'Mimi Mkenya' and The Standard's "Election Bila Noma" are encouraging moves. Every corporate entity must follow suit of this footsteps, keeping in mind how sacred peace is in Kenya's development.

In the deeply fractured nation, all aspirants especially the front runners to the house on the hill, that is Azimio-One Kenya coalition Alliance flag bearer Rt. Raila Odinga and DP Ruto's Kenya Kwanza Alliance must work urgently towards cultivating trust in the electorate.

The Harvard Business Review touts trust as the all-powerful lubricant that keeps the political and economic wheels turning and greases the right connections all to our collective benefit. Trust will go a long way in building peace and confidence in the country.

Additionally, when there is trust, whoever wins the elections, will serve the interests of all Kenyans. Trust in our leadership and institutions will make the nation to flourish and will go a long way in making Kenya a democratic powerhouse in East Africa and Africa at large.

Davis Basweti Ombane, Economist

