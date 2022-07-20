Letters Save Kenyans from massive starvation

Asokon Lomulin inside her hut at Kamekwi village. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA

Kenya is ranked one of the 63 countries with the highest number of undernourished citizens. This situation is disturbing because there exists preventable measures to limit this worrying issue but the snail pace approach is diminishing positive results.

According to Food Security and Nutrition in the World,a research covering between 2019 and 2021, about 14.4 million Kenyans are undernourished. In the global perspective, the number of people affected by hunger rose to about 828 million in 2021, an increase of 46 million since 2020 and 150 million since the outbreak of Covid-19.

The recent rise in cost of commodities and the climate change are increasing food insecurity.

As at 2020, about 43.6 million Kenyans were not affording a healthy diet against the country's population of 53 million. A huge number.

About three million Kenyans in arid and semi arid lands are facing starvation, according to the Public Service Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia. And the WHO says about 11 million people die yearly as a result of poor diet.

It is high time the government, food security agencies and other stakeholders woke up to face the reality by tackling food insecurity. Only eight years remain to achieve Sustainable Development Goals number 2 on zero hunger.

Countries like Kenya, without exception, should improve food systems through taxing unhealthy foods and subsidising healthy foods, protecting children from harmful marketing and ensuring clear nutrition labels.

Food Security and Nutrition in the World states that the undernourished Kenyans are expected to increase if no action is taken.