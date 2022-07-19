Letters Tech disruption key to energy transition

The Energy experts who attended the just concluded Kenya power technology and innovation expo as well as the Sustainable Energy Conference in Olkaria say a just energy transition is possible.

Not so long ago, the energy transition endeavour registered a set of new challenges that could compromise long-term strategic planning.

These include grid flexibility and global fuel crisis as occasioned by the eastern Europe that attempts to make countries, particularly in advanced economies, to reconsider and return to ‘dirty' coal.

Specifically, Covid-19 has been central to slowing progress toward universal energy access.

Globally, 733 million people have no access to electricity, and 2.4 billion people cook using fuels detrimental to health and the environment.

The World Bank says, in studies, that at the current rate of progress, 670 million people will remain without electricity by 2030.

Kenya has committed to driving a sustainable, affordable, cost-effective energy solutions. Interestingly, industry intervention is moving more quickly than policy actors in this quest.

In her submission to the sustainable energy conference, Norah Magero the engineer behind Vacci Box, a solar-powered fridge, argues the concept of energy access does not have any unique approach and requires both grid and off-grid interposition at all levels. Kenya must fashion and adopt the right pathway in respect to energy transition to net-zero economy.

But innovation is not limited to the technical sphere. Cost reductions can also result from organisational innovations, particularly in procurement and logistical aspects.

Rethinking the entire organisation particularly that of Kenya Power to optimise each link, eliminating redundancies, cultivating prudential management and using every possibility to addressing every energy challenges presents a key requirement for eradicating energy poverty .

With regard to emerging innovations, the grid connector Kenya Power has since indicated intention to unveil the Sambaza Token, an innovative application that enables sharing power tokens with other pre-paid consumers.

In contrast to other forms of novelty, the sharing option is transformational because it brings the demand side into play, facilitating the move to a more integrated, highly flexible customer-centric power system. It disrupts the goal of access.