Letters Visually impaired too need privacy in polls

By Aggrey Karani

More by this Author

We have about 1.8 million visually impaired persons in Kenya today. Kenyan visually impaired voters have been pushing for braille material, which can help them vote independently and allow them to enjoy their constitutional right to vote privately.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission should come up with polling plans and strategies for voters who are blind or have other kinds of disabilities.

For example, a large print ballot form could help voters with poor vision. However, someone should read out the list of candidates to those with eye problems. The candidates’ names should also be listed alphabetically to help them remember the aspirants.

Those who find it hard to use the large print ballot paper can also seek guidance at the polling station.

Visually challenged voters can be aided in different ways. For example, the United Kingdom sends ballot papers via post office to the visually impaired. They cast their votes with the help of magnifiers from the comfort of their homes using tactile voting devices.

People with vision loss in countries such as the United States can request an absentee ballot, which they complete and return to their election office by mail. The advantage of this approach is that it makes their vote count. Kenya should also improve polling technology to help visually impaired voters.

The IEBC should strive to develop voting systems with the disabled in mind.

This can only happen if we accept and trust technology to give the disabled opportunities to vote and exercise their democratic rights while protecting their privacy.