Youth jobs big test after polls

Job seekers line up on Wabera Street waiting for a chance to get an interview at the Sarova Stanley on May 26. FILE PHOTO | NMG

The new government must make jobs and growth a top priority. In particular, focus on tackling youth unemployment, which is a big burden to many young Kenyans. With 500,000 to 800,000 young Kenyans entering the job market each year, Kenya needs an ambitious Marshall Plan that places youth employment at the centre of development and wealth creation.

Kenya has a large number of youthful people, with 80 percent of the population being under 35 years. Young people make up about 40 percent of the working-age population in Kenya, but more than 70 percent of the unemployed.

Youth unemployment in the country is now assuming crisis proportions, particularly in the wake of Covid-19.

Most importantly, economic opportunities driven by a high growth rate must outpace the increase in population estimated at around 2.6 percent. Development literature show that to bend the curve of poverty you need growth above seven percent sustained over many years.

The rate at which young people find jobs depends on how prepared the labour market is to receive them, and how ready they are for the labour market.

Studies show almost 50 percent of current university graduates in Kenya do not get jobs. The root cause of the problem is a mismatch between the education they are getting and labour market needs.

Our education system must get skills acquisition right.