5 websites helping transform today’s online traders into investment experts

The best, most successful and most experienced online traders today all have the same core strategy in common; they're all always on the lookout for more information to help them get ahead. They do this because they understand that without a clear grasp of both basic and advanced concepts, they have no hope of continuing their success.

They're obviously looking at the education given to them by their trading platform of choice. Plus, they're also likely to have bookmarked five or more informative websites and refer to the knowledge they contain whenever they notice gaps in their understanding. So, what websites are they looking at, what do they offer, and are there more places online to help you turn yourself into an online trading expert?

Looking beyond your trading platform's educational resources

Naturally, many platform-specific information and insights sections will be more helpful than others. To become the best possible trader you can be, it's a very good idea to stay curious, and think about branching out from the insights and courses attached to the platform you're using to trade online.

If you only look at one source to read about the psychology of trading and learn about market news, you could easily be missing important details or contexts. This is because the insights stored and discussed on other platforms will still be incredibly useful to you. The information within may be similar compared to other platform resources, but potentially better for you because it might match your learning style perfectly.

The internet's favourite financial information hotspots

As the title of this article suggests, the resource pages attached to online brokerages aren't the only places you can go to learn and grow as an investor. Without further ado, let's take a metaphorical magnifying glass to five of the internet's favorite places to find financial education.

1. Exness Insights

The first web-based information hotspot is popular among traders because its expert writing team of market analysts focus heavily on providing deeper insights than the norm. The articles found on Exness Insights comprehensively unpack the psychology of what it means to be a good trader, without sugar-coating the fact that the road can be long and obstacle-filled.

Articles and insights from this platform explore what trading success actually means, and provide readers with real-world examples to illustrate exactly what impacts the trends of global markets. For anyone looking to expand their knowledge beyond basic concepts and simple tools, this resource is an informative one.

2. Investopedia

The second website on this list likely needs no introduction. Investopedia has been a financial powerhouse since all the way back in 1999, and has been serving up helpful nuggets of information for traders on every stage of their personal journey right from the start. The site's main aim, according to their about page, is to make financial decisions easier by explaining all kinds of financial and trading concepts.

Sound financial decisions can only be made when a person is confident they know exactly why they're doing what they're doing. So, for those starting out especially, Investopedia's in-depth tutorials and interactive courses are a goldmine. The insights and resources are arranged to include basic concepts and go all the way up to very advanced strategies.

3. The Motley Fool

This website makes the cut on this list because the insights from its content team of analysts are well researched and easy to understand at a glance. If you're looking for real, actionable recommendations as well as the kinds of insights experts usually covet, The Motley Fool is something of a one-stop-shop. Just be careful not to let them be your only source of financial guidance. It's better to read a range of views before making any final investment decisions, even if the source is a good one.

4. TradingView

If graphs and charts are your thing, TradingView is the educational and information website for you. This site claims to be part social media hub and part charting platform and is a hotspot for experienced traders because user-friendliness is a top site priority. Using the tools on this site, you can test out your own trading strategies using all kinds of drawing tools and indicators.

This site is a meeting point for traders who wish to discuss market opportunities and unpack the latest news stories, with peers and fellow traders. If you're interested in whether or not others will be adjusting their strategies based on the fact that property fund Fahari has started restricted trading, for example, all you have to do is ask on the site's open forums.

5. FINRA Investor Education Foundation