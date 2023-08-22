Partner Content Better World Systems Launches "Alleviate" in East Africa, Revolutionizing Social Protection Solutions

Harriet Mate-Kole, the Marketing Director during the launch of Bewsys groundbreaking software "Alleviate" in East Africa. PHOTO | POOL

By Better World Systems

Nairobi, August 10, 2023 – Better World Systems (Bewsys), a US-based public benefit corporation and a leading provider of social protection solutions, proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking software "Alleviate" in East Africa.

With a mission to empower government agencies, international development partners, NGOs, and corporations worldwide, Bewsys has consistently impacted over 10 million lives across 60 countries through its innovative digital solutions.

At the recent launch event held at the prestigious Radisson Blu Hotel in Nairobi, key stakeholders and industry experts gathered to witness the unveiling of "Alleviate," a transformative software set to revolutionize the way beneficiaries are cared for through an all-encompassing digital platform.

Ulrich Gros, a Non-Executive Director of Bewsys, delivered a thought-provoking welcome address, setting the stage for an event that would showcase the immense potential of "Alleviate."

Harriet Mate-Kole, Marketing Director of Bewsys, provided attendees with a comprehensive overview of the software's functionality.

"Alleviate" seeks to redefine how beneficiaries experience social protection programs, consolidating critical services onto a unified digital platform for streamlined and efficient delivery.

CEO Robert Okine emphasized the importance of intentionality in doing good, ensuring that resources primarily benefit the beneficiaries and communities they aim to serve.

He addressed international development partners, urging them to embrace Alleviate's insights for better-informed decision-making and program management.

To government agencies responsible for social protection, the CEO stressed the urgency of moving away from custom-made software solutions and embracing Alleviate's Software as a Service (SaaS) model.

Alleviate's rapid implementation, built upon continuous research and development from 60 project countries, avoids lengthy delays that may compromise lives in need.

For NGOs seeking funding, "Alleviate" offers a streamlined process for capturing beneficiary data and generating impact reports.

This simplifies efforts to secure support from donors who seek transparent and measurable results.

Corporate entities with corporate social responsibility mandates were encouraged to be intentional in their efforts.

Alleviate offers tools to connect with beneficiaries directly and provide sustainable support, mapping community needs for targeted assistance.

The call extended to fellow technology companies for collaboration in integrating their offerings with Alleviate to address the growing demand for comprehensive social protection solutions.

As the launch of "Alleviate" resounds across East Africa, Bewsys solidifies its position as a global leader in delivering impactful solutions that empower communities.

With Alleviate, Bewsys not only brings a comprehensive software solution but also fosters a call to action to embrace digital innovation in social protection efforts.

