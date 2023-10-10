Partner Content Beyond the usual: Why AKUH will keep leading the pack

Rashid Khalani is the Chief Executive Officer of the Aga Khan University Hospital.

By AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL

From day-to-day health care services to undertaking cutting-edge research, training tomorrow’s professionals, and caring about the wellness of the population as well as the environment, The Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) stands out as a peerless institution.

The Business Daily had a chat with the hospital’s Chief Executive Officer, Rashid Khalani, who in the following excerpts, reveals some perspectives you may not have known about this facility.

Q. How have your two years of leading the hospital been, considering that you do not have a medical background?

A: Although I am a finance professional by training, I believe I’m a business leader. I understand the market dynamics. I also understand the healthcare industry in Kenya and Africa. I am also a collaborator who believes in the collective intelligence of people.

Leading a healthcare institution, you will find doctors, nurses, as well as allied health professionals, and these are educated folks that you need to be able to have conversations with. You can only have a conversation with them once you read widely, understand the market, and collaborate. That way, you work with them to take the institution forward.

Q: The Covid-19 pandemic brought almost everything to a standstill across the globe, but the one very busy sector was the health sector. How exactly did the Aga Khan University Hospital deal with this?

A: The first patient who was diagnosed with Covid-19 in Kenya was brought to Aga Khan University Hospital. This tells you that we are the leaders when it comes to healthcare delivery. I believe that many private and public hospitals did a fabulous job of saving lives.

We had to put up many more critical care beds and a field hospital as well as invest in diagnostic technology. I believe we did very well in terms of patient care, which is one part of the journey. The second part of the journey that is also very important, is research. What did we learn about this pandemic?

We were the only hospital in this region that conducted research on a drug called Tocilizumab, which was used for treating acute Covid-19 pneumonia. That clinical trial was then published in leading global journals. So, not only did we treat the patients, which was most important, but we also did research on drugs that could treat Covid-19.

Q: Now, in case of another pandemic like this, where does the hospital stand?

A: Life is not a picture; it’s a movie. One scene leads to the other. I think the Covid-19 pandemic taught us many things. The first is to be resilient. The second is that we have to be prepared for the next pandemic. The third thing is that if you look at Africa as a continent, we have been consumers of knowledge. Yes, there are a few clinical trials that are conducted here, but a majority are done in western countries. What we are trying to do at Aga Khan University Hospital is to undertake research that is contextual and relevant to the local population so that if the next pandemic comes, we are ready.

From the pandemic, we have also appreciated that most of the medical drugs and equipment are not manufactured locally. We were at the mercy of other parts of the world, and with the lockdowns, there were delayed deliveries and the prices skyrocketed. So, I think we, as a country, have to invest in manufacturing as well.

Q: Talking about the University, how exactly does the academic agenda fit into the hospital?

A: This hospital was a primary and secondary care facility for the first 40 years of its life, and then in 2003/2004, our Chancellor, His Highness the Aga Khan, decided to put a ‘U’ in our name and the Aga Khan Hospital, Nairobi became Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi. Our Chancellor did that for a reason. We understand that treating patients is an important aspect of any hospital, but equally important is sustaining the care by training the doctors and nurses for tomorrow.

Hence, in 2003/2004, we started the medical college here for postgraduate training as well as the School of Nursing. This September, we have just admitted the first undergraduate class for the Medicine programme and direct entry nursing degree. I think we are the only private University teaching hospital in Kenya. This hospital invests close to Ksh800 million every year in academic programmes.

I don’t think any other hospital is investing such kind of money in educating the youths in preparation for tomorrow. So, sustainability is what a university hospital is about.

Q: Like any other business the health sector also has its fair share of challenges.

A: I think continuing to hold true to our principles is the biggest challenge. We operate in an environment where it is very easy to become unethical and forget about all your principles because there are players in this market who are not ethical.

Despite this, it is my job to say our job is not to get it done easier but to do it the right way. It may be a longer route, but that is the right thing to do.

Q: Given that you are a not-for-profit institution, how is the pressure on you from a financial perspective?

A: The Aga Khan University Hospital is indeed a not-for-profit institution. But not-for-profit doesn’t mean it’s for losses. We have to have sustainable operations because if you are not sustainable, then how do you invest in people, in research, in academic programmes, new technology, and new medical equipment? Therefore, we have to create sustainable operations.

But there are no shareholders standing on my back asking for profitability. So, yes, there are pressures on me to be sustainable, but as I said earlier, it is about doing it the right way. The principles and ethics of the institution are the most important aspects of my daily life.

Q: What is the hospital’s expansion plan?

A: There are people in Kenya who cannot come to our Parklands campus for care. So it is our plan to go out to the neighbourhoods and provide the same quality of care available here, and while doing that, do it at a lower cost. We are able to do that because the expenses of the outreach centres are lower than here at the main hospital. So we will continue to open more outreach centres to add to our current 52.

Q: Kenya is going big on preventive care through the roll-out of UHC (universal health coverage). It would be interesting to know how private hospitals like the Aga Khan University Hospital are positioning themselves.

A: The burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) isincreasing in our part of the world. If you look at the recently published Kenya Demographic Survey, it shows that the burden for NCDs is increasing. If you look at obesity, hypertension, and diabetes, that burden is increasing.

When these diseases are detected late, there is pressure on the healthcare system and on the patient too. There is also pressure on the family and on insurance companies because of treatment costs. What we are doing as an institution is to provide wellness programmes that aid in the detection of these diseases early, because if this is done, there are more treatment options, better recovery and less pressure on everyone.

So, in the main hospital and our outreach centres, we run well-baby clinics, well-man clinics, and well-women clinics for wellness services. We also run free medical camps within various communities.

Q: And lastly, there is a lot of conversation around renewal energy. Kindly share with us some of the hospital’s plans.

The healthcare sector is carbon-intensive due to the energy-intensive operations and extensive supply chains. If the sector was a country, it would be the sixth-largest emitter of carbon dioxide in the world.

The Aga Khan Development Network has committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2030. This agenda has trickled down to my institution, and last year, we started the journey of renewable energy and implemented our first solar plant. We have experimented with 100 kilowatts, but we will expand this to close to 1.2 or 1.4 megawatts. This has been fantastic so far.

The second project that we implemented this last month is a biomass boiler. Our boilers were using 800,000 litres of diesel every year to power our heating system, and that accounted for about 2,000 tons of carbon dioxide. We have now replaced this with a biomass boiler, which is another significant investment in environmental sustainability. We have also gone paperless through the implementation of an electronic health records system. This will help save some trees.