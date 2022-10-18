Partner Content Emmanuel Adebayor signed by 22Bet as Ambassador

22Bet, one of the world’s leading online gambling companies, has today announced the signing of Emmanuel Adebayor as its new brand ambassador.

Adebayor, who has had a successful career playing for some of the world’s biggest clubs including Arsenal, Manchester City and Real Madrid, as well as being the most high-scoring Togolese national team player, will help 22Bet promote its sports betting products to the African audience.

As part of the deal, Adebayor will appear in 22Bet’s marketing campaigns and will make regular appearances on the company’s website and social media channels.

22Bet is a leading online sports betting company that offers a wide range of betting markets on various sports. Its expansion in the African markets goes along with its focus on social responsibility and player satisfaction. 22Bet has already attracted millions of players across the continent with its generous offers, live betting options, innovative casinos and convenient withdrawal methods.

As a legendary and resilient player, who is highly respected in all African markets where 22Bet is represented, Adebayor will surely add immense value to the betting brand.