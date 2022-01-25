Sponsored Explaining Absa Bank Kenya’s certification as a top employer in Kenya and Africa

Summary Absa Bank Kenya has been certified as a top employer in Kenya and Africa in 2022 by the Top Employers Institute, an organisation that vets human resource practices among employers worldwide.

By earning the globally-recognised accolade, Absa Bank Kenya is now confirmed as an employer that is dedicated to making its workplace better through good human resource (HR) policies and people practices.

The news:

In addition, the Top Employer’s Certification places Absa Bank Kenya among a prestigious group of companies from 120 countries and regions around the world who have achieved excellence in employee conditions thereby contributing to enriching the world of work.

The explanation:

The Top Employers Institute, a 30-year-old organisation headquartered in Amsterdam, applies a scientific approach to certifying an organisation as a top employer.

Its HR Best Practices Survey covers six HR domains that have 20 topics including people strategy; work environment; talent acquisition; learning; well-being; diversity and inclusion; among others.

To earn the recognition Absa Bank got, organisations go through the institute’s certification programme and are then validated, certified and recognised as employers of choice. So far, more than 1,857 firms from 123 countries have earned the coveted certification.

After analysing the various HR metrics, the institute was satisfied by Absa’s track record and thereby the award.

“Absa Kenya has continued to show that it prioritises maintaining excellent people practices in the workplace,” said Mr David Plink, the CEO of the Top Employers Institute.

“They continue to meet the challenges of the changing world of work while working tirelessly to make a positive impact on the lives of their workforce,” he added.

The CEO noted that given the challenges companies have faced in the past few years, it is remarkable that the bank has not wavered in its resolve to maintain a good workplace.

“We are pleased to celebrate and applaud the organisations that have been certified as Top Employers in their respective countries this year,” said Mr Plink.

The reaction:

"This achievement places Absa Bank Kenya among a prominent group of firms that are worldwide recognized for excellence in fostering employee growth and innovation," said Jeremy Awori, the Managing Director of Absa Bank Kenya, upon receiving the news of the accreditation.

Mr Awori highlighted that the tagline "Our People are Our Strength" is one of Absa's key values.

"It (the accreditation) is a tremendous testament to the soundness of our strategy for transforming our workplace and evolving our practises," Mr Awori added.

"We recognize the essential role our colleagues play in ensuring that our customers have a positive banking experience with us, and we are committed to creating a working environment where they can thrive."