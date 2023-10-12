Partner Content From Plots to Prizes: AMG Realtors Offers More Than Just Land for Your Dream Home

Martin Githinji is AMG’s chief commercial officer (CCO).

By AMG REALTORS

More by this Author

You are looking to buy a piece of land – an eighth, a quarter, a half, or even a full acre and even bigger! Your dream is to build a home to live in, or residential houses to earn you some income. You might also consider the option of holding onto that parcel for its value to appreciate so that you make a tidy profit when you sell it.

If you make that purchase between October 1 and December 1 this year, you could get yourself more than just a plot.

Amazing prizes

Just buy land from AMG Realtors. This land-selling company is giving buyers the opportunity to win amazing prizes while just going about the business of buying the land they desire.

“For every Sh100,000 spent on any of our plots, you get one ticket to the ‘Bamba Nyumba na AMG Promotion draw where you stand a chance to win a 3-bedroom house sitted on a quarter acre in Nanyuki , a weekly shopping voucher worth kes 30,000 or a 50 x 100 plot at the end of each month from October 1 to December 31,” explains Martin Githinji, AMG’s chief commercial officer (CCO).

Thus, the more the tickets you earn as you pay for your plot, the more entries you enter in the draw. So, if you pay Sh1 million for a plot, you will earn yourself ten tickets.

How would you feel if those tickets could win you a three-bedroom house worth Sh8.5 million sitting on a quarter acre of land in Nanyuki?

This promotion is open to anyone who buys a plot or plots in any of AMG’s land projects located in the counties of Kiambu, Kilifi, Machakos, Kwale, Kajiado, Laikipia, Nakuru and Murang’a.

AMG comprises the initials of the founder, who 11 years ago quit his job in New York to establish the successful firm. Like a number of Kenyans in the diaspora, he had a terrible experience trying to buy land in Kenya while living abroad.

As Mr Githinji explains, the founder sought to make it convenient for Kenyans in the diaspora to invest in land back home, without any fears that they might lose their money.

Titles in 60 days

“We deliver title deeds to Kenyans in the diaspora, wherever they are, at no cost,” says the AMG Realtor CCO, pointing out that this is one of the reasons Kenyans living abroad trust the firm.

He adds: “What they are looking for is safety, security, convenience and trust. They also prefer gated communities.”

Interestingly, women comprise 60 percent of the diaspora buyers of AMG plots.

Says Mr Githinji: “All buyers get their titles in 60 days once they pay for their plots in full. This is guaranteed.”

He adds that, with the Government busy digitalizing land records, title processing will take an even shorter time.

Affordable

Mr Githinji says from the AMG Realtors list of projects, buyers will find a plot they like: From one priced at Sh150,000 in Malindi to another going for Sh3.2 million in Juja, and in between.

Buyers can pay the full amount once, or stagger the payments lasting for up to 10 months after making the initial deposit.

AMG has been strategic in its acquisition of land. “We consider places with key public infrastructure, whose value will appreciate over time,” explains Mr Githinji.

He gives the example of Juja Prime, a gated community project located on the busy Thika superhighway, a prime location where demand for housing is high. The plots are ready to build, with a perimeter wall, majestic gate, solar street lights, 24-hour security, water, electricity, and internal roads.

Mr Githinji reveals that the prices of AMG’s plots are inclusive of transfer charges. There are no conveyancing charges (such as legal and stamp fees).

Impact

Mr Githinji says the company delivers on its promise of selling land that has no issues whatsoever.

He points out, as the firm’s tagline says, “we sell what we own.”

“We are happy to see our customers build and own homes,” says Mr Githinji, adding that this is helping reduce the housing shortage of about 200,000 units every year.

The land-selling firm has served more than 5,000 people, with about 70 percent of them repeat customers who buy additional units after their first one.

Advisory services

AMG Realtors advises its customers on where they can invest, based on their needs or dreams.

Additionally, AMG has partnered with Bamburi Cement to provide expertise to land buyers who are ready to build.

You can learn more about AMG Realtors’ land projects at: www.amgrealtors.com

Written by Evans Ongwae. [email protected]